Deputy Prime Minister: Altai Krai interested in cooperation with SOCAR

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Altai Krai is interested in cooperation with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). Report was told by Deputy Chairman of the Altai region's government Viktor Meshcheryakov who is on visit to Baku for participation in the 24th Azerbaijan International Food Industry exhibition and 12th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition.

He recalled that two powerful petrochemical plants of the Altai Territory Altayhimprom and Biysk Oleum Plant took part in this exhibition.

"All of them produce exclusive products. "Altayhimprom" produces an anti-turbulent element for reducing the sliding friction of oil through the pipeline. Now it does not produce such products. Plus, demulsifiers. Representatives of these companies held meetings with subsidiaries of SOCAR, and we hope that the cooperation will continue. "Biysk Oleum Plant" also offers Cetane improver additives to improve fuel quality and increase its level of "Euro-4" and "Euro-5". There is interest in it, I think it will be applied at your refinery”, - V. Meshcheryakov said.