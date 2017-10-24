Deputy minister: Turkmen gas to continue delivery to Azerbaijan via Iran

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iran is not keen on exporting Turkmen gas to Turkey through via swap operations.

Report informs, National Iranian Gas Company Director and Iranian deputy oil minister Hamid Reza Araqi said.

According to information, at present Azerbaijan also acquires Turkmen gas via Iran.

Deputy oil minister emphasized that the decision by Iran will not apply to Azerbaijan and Turkmen gas will continue to be transported to Azerbaijan via Iran.

Notably, the Azerbaijani side mainly buys and supplies additional gas volumes from abroad at low prices in summer in order to fully benefit from the commercial potential of SOCAR gas storage facilities and additional income is generated by exporting those gas volumes imported from abroad, in the winter season when the prices are higher.