Deputy Minister: STAR Refinery to reduce Turkey’s dependence on import of many products

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Launch of STAR Oil Refinery represents a great importance for both Azerbaijan and Turkey. The plant will reduce Turkey’s dependence on import of many products, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov said at the international symposium on ‘New horizons in economic cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan’.

He also noted that the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 12% to AZN 2.6 billion in 2017: "The growth since early 2018 has made 12%. Our import from Turkey grew by 25% and export to Turkey by 18%."