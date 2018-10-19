Deputy Minister: Southern Gas Corridor will open new opportunities for rich gas resources of the region

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ For the present, all segments of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), which now connects 7 countries, Caspian and Black Seas, and will connect Balkan states in the future, are successfully being carried out, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev said at the 3rd IAEE Eurasian Conference on "Impact of Global Changes in the Energy Sector in the Caspian and Central Asia Region".

According to him, TANAP has already transported 415 million cubic meters of natural gas since it was launched on June 30: "Works on TAP have been completed by 79%."

He said that the SGC will open new opportunities for the rich gas resources of the region as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) created conditions for delivery and transportation of the Central Asian oil to the West: "In addition, the Convention signed on the status of the Caspian Sea is a project allowing expansion of cooperation with the Central Asian countries in development of hydrocarbon resources of the Caspian basin and enhancement of energy projects."

Valiyev noted that Azerbaijan is also participating in regulation of the oil market: "Along with participation in the regulation of oil market, the country has also signed contracts which guarantee development of the oil market for dozens of years ahead."