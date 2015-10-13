Deputy Minister: Gas, which will be extracted from "Shah Deniz" already distributed among 8 countries

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Gas from the field" Shah Deniz ", which will be produced until 2044, is already distributed among 9 companies from 8 countries on the basis of the signed 25-years contract." Report was told by Deputy Minister of Energy Natig Abbasov, clarifying the issue in site news.rambler.ru information on stocks that Azerbaijan will produce, already sold out until 2040.

Deputy Minister answered to the question of the journalist "Can Azerbaijan replace Russian gas supplies to Turkey in case of in refusal by country?" and said: "The gas from the field" Shah Deniz", which will be produced until 2044, is already distributed among 9 companies from 8 countries on the basis of signed 25-years contract.

Under the agreement of the total production of 16 bln cubic meters, 10 billion cubic meters intended for export to Europe, 6 billion to Turkey.

N.Abbasov stated that, the annual energy balance of the country is determined by taking into account the demand for electricity, oil and gas, increasing the number of consumers and development of industry and in the future, in case of gas production volumes exceeding the demand, export will be available.