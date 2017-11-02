Deputy Chairman of Italian Senate: Realization of TAP will strengthen our relations

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with delegation led by deputy chairman of the Italian Senate Linda Lanzilotta.

Report was told in the Ministry of Energy.

According to information, emphasizing that there are historically close ties between the two countries, minister has characterized energy cooperation and global energy projects as important factors deepening the Azerbaijani-Italian relations. According to him, Azerbaijan is one of Italy's main oil suppliers.Italian companies are successfully represented in energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan.

Shahbazov noted that diversification of energy sources and routes is a priority of Azerbaijan's energy policy, adding that Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), which is a global energy security project, will ensure the implementation of this policy and will play an important role in the economic development of all countries involved in this project, in reliable energy supply. As one of the key segments of the Southern Gas Corridor Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) through Italy making this country an important partner for Azerbaijan.

Lanzilotta said that her country is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres, in particular in the field of energy. She said that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Italy in the field of energy, and these relations will be further strengthened by the implementation of the TAP. The Italian official pointed out that her country's government has provided necessary support to the project and expressed confidence that TAP will be ready to receive Azerbaijani gas in Italy in 2020.