Denmark tries to slow down implementation of North Stream-2 gas project

Denmark is trying slow down Russia's North Stream 2 gas project.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Groysman.

According to him, the Danish parliament has introduced legislative initiatives that will veto the project.

"My position is that this project has geopolitical, European implications, and Denmark cannot solve this issue alone. Therefore, I propose to raise this issue to the level of the European Union”, - Rasmussen said.