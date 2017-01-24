Delivery of natural gas via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline up by 7%

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ 3 991.2 million cubic meters of gas transported through main pipelines of Azerbaijan in 2016.

Report informs referring to theState Statistics Committee, this figure is higher by 0,8% in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

The volume of gas supplies via the South Caucasus gas pipeline along the route of the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas in January amounted to 7 145,1 mln cubic meters or 33,5%-of total volume. The volume of natural gas transported via this pipeline increased by 7.5% compared to 2015

Notably, South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) built to transport Azerbaijani gas produced in the first stage of the "Shah Deniz" field to Georgia and Turkey."

The pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.

From the date of commissioning at the end of 2006 gas deliveries "Shah Deniz-1" are made in Azerbaijan and Georgia, since July 2007 in Turkey.