Delivery of associated gas to SOCAR reduced by 25%

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the first three quarters, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields delivered an average of about 6.6 million cubic metres per day of associated gas to SOCAR (1.8 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility, down 25% from previous year, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance. Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC)

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).