David Oniani: We do not see an alternative to Southern Gas Corridor project

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian government sees no alternative to the Southern Gas Corridor project. Report informs, Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC) strategic planning consultant David Oniani said that at III Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea Oil and Gas Week.

D.Oniani noted that this project will be of great benefit to the region, European market will get closer to the region.

"This project is of great importance for regional development and further development of the economy of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey and consistent with the strategic plans of these countries.The project is a priority for the European Union.

"The project passed a critical stage and an atmosphere of confidence being created", GOGC official said.