Dashgin Iskenderov: Output of 2 billionth tons of oil a great event

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ 2 billion tons of oil is about to be produced starting since the first fixing date of oil output in Azerbaijan in 1871.

Report informs, Dashgin Iskenderov, Director General of "Azneft" Production Union (PU) of SOCAR, said at today's event in Baku was held on this occasion: "Outpuit of 2 billionth tons of oil is a great event".

Mentioning ancient history of oil production in Azerbaijan, he added that today great achievements are gained and works are underway: "1 billionth tons of oil was produced in Azerbaijan in 1971. 700 million tons of oil was produced after Azerbaijan gained independence. 460 mln tons of this volume was produced by the consortium on "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" bloc and "Shah Deniz" field, the remaining (240 mln tons) by SOCAR. Staff of "Azneft" PU made a great deal of work in it".

Speaking about development of human capital, Iskenderov said that currently about 70 young people studying with foreign scholarship program of SOCAR are work ing for "Azneft" PU.

Director General added that there is further great work before "Azneft" PU to be implemented: "We should discover new fields, increase production".