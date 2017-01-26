Daily oil production increased in US

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Oil production for the week ending January 20 increased by 0.19% or 17 thousand barrels per day to 8.961 mln barrels per day.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, Energy Information Administration stated.

During this period commercial crude oil inventories in the US increased by 2.84 mln barrels.Analysts were expecting inventories to increase by 1.466 mln barrels.Gasoline inventories in the US soared to 6.796 mln barrels against the forecast of 0.9 mln barrels and distillates rose by 0.55 mln barrels, while analysts forecast a decline of 0.55 mln barrels.

Analytical Group of Report notes that, although immediately after the publication of data on the price of Brent crude fell to 54.75 USD / barrel, but then again surpassed the mark of 55 USD / barrel: "In the first quarter, prices are likely to remain in the range of 50-60 USD / barrel.Factors such as reduction of OPEC oil production and growth in the US oil stocks compensate each other and stabilize oil prices."