Daily oil output in Azerbaijan made up 798,000 barrels in March

Azerbaijan produced 798,000 barrels of oil in March 2019 with crude oil constituting 714,000 barrels and condensate 84,000 barrels, the Energy Ministry told Report.

586,000 barrels of crude oil, 84,000 barrels of condensate, 19,700 barrels of oil products were exported daily. The Ministry submitted information on daily oil production during March 2019 to the Joint Technical Commission of Joint Monitoring Committee.

The average daily production amounted to 799,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2019.

On December 7, 2018, OPEC and non-OPEC countries reached a deal to cut output by 1.2 million barrels a day in Vienna. According to the new decision, Azerbaijan undertook to reduce oil output by 20,000 barrels a day.