Crude oil prices up in world markets

Baku.26 February.REPORT.AZ/ On February 25, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil up by 3,35% or 1,71 USD and amounted to 50,99 USD.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil increased in the world markets. So, price for this crude up by 4,82% or 2,97 USD and made 61,63 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 58 USD per barrel.