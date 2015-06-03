Crude oil prices slightly increase

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 1,76% or 1,06 USD and amounted to 61,26 USD.

Report informs, a positive change in the price of Brent crude oil was observed at stock markets. So, price for this crude up by 0,08% or 0,05 USD and made 65,49 USD per barrel.

According to the forecasts, if the price of crude oil remains the current situation, average price of oil in 2015 is expected to be 69 USD per barrel.