Crude oil prices not changed in world markets

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ As Christian countries have celebrated Merry Christmas on December 25, and stock funds were closed, no change has observed in prices of crude oil and fund indexes in world markets.

Report informs, also USA NYMEX fund market was closed and WTI crude price was not changed and made 38,10 USD a barrel again.

As well, ICE London intercontinental fund was closed and price for Brent crude not changed and made 37,89 USD a barrel, Azerbaijani oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" amounted to 38,05 USD per barrel again.