Baku. December,9. REPORT.AZ/ On the world market price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil fell by 4,43% or 2,97 dollars and amounted to 63,05 USD per barrel.

Report informs, Brent crude oil decreased in several world markets either. So, Brent crude fell by 4,35 % or 2,88 USD and amounted to 66,19 USD.