Croatian president: Croatia attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Croatia must reduce energy dependence on standard power suppliers and the European Union has done a lot in this direction.

Report informs, says a letter of Croatian president Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic addressed to participants of the 4th Caspian Energy Forum 2017 started today in Baku.

Kitarovic noted that great progress has been achieved in the Southern Gas Corridor project. According to her Croatia attaches a great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan.

“I wish success to the forum”, she stated.