Croatian PM: We will take joint steps in gas sector in future

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Today we are together with Azerbaijan in the football field, however, I believe that we will take joint steps in the gas sector in the future".

Report informs, Croatian Minister of Environmental Protection and Energy Slaven Dobrović said at a press conference after today's III ministerial meeting as a part of the "Southern Gas Corridor" (SGC) Consultative Council in Baku.

Montenegrin Minister of Economy Dragica Sekulić said that Montenegro has a great interest in the SGC: We - representatives of Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina attending this event, have demonstrated that we are interested in completion and expansion of SGC".