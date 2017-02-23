 Top
    Close photo mode

    Croatian PM: We will take joint steps in gas sector in future

    Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina interested in completing SGC project

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Today we are together with Azerbaijan in the football field, however, I believe that we will take joint steps in the gas sector in the future".

    Report informs, Croatian Minister of Environmental Protection and Energy Slaven Dobrović said at a press conference after today's III ministerial meeting as a part of the "Southern Gas Corridor" (SGC) Consultative Council in Baku.

    Montenegrin Minister of Economy Dragica Sekulić said that Montenegro has a great interest in the SGC: We - representatives of Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina attending this event, have demonstrated that we are interested in completion and expansion of SGC". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi