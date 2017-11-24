Countdown starts for STAR plant commissioning

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The countdown starts for STAR Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), which was constructed in the Aliaga region of Izmir city in Turkey, as it starts operation on October 1, 2018.

Report informs citing the Turkey’s Ekonomist publication, General Manager of STAR Refinery A.Ş., Mesut Ilter said.

"96.4% of construction work (by late October - Report.) was completed in the refinery, basis of which was laid by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on October 25, 2011. The plant will produce products that were imported in Turkey. The plant's benefit to Turkey in covering $ 1.5 bln deficit. The plant with first strategic investment incentive certificate will process about 10 million tons of crude oil per year. Once the plant started its operation here, refinery will produce 1.6 million tons of naphtha, 4.8 million tons of ultra low sulfur diesel, 1.6 million tons of aircraft fuel, 700,000 tons of petroleum coke, 160,000 tons of sulfur and other products”, Ilter said.