Cost of "Turkish Stream" project soars

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of the "Turkish Stream " pipeline construction project is estimated at $ 7 billion.
Report informs citing the Interfax, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and Head of the Department for Finance and Economics of Gazprom OJSC, Andrey Kruglov said at a meeting with investors in London.
"Initially, the project was estimated at $ 6 billion. And now we assess its cost at $ 7 billion", Kruglov said.
Gazprom official said that the company also did not exclude the possibility of project financing: "But according to the current reality, construction of "Turkish Stream" will most likely be financed from the budget of Gazprom and in future at the expense of issued special bonds.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author
