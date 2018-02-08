Cost of "Turkish Stream" project soars

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of the "Turkish Stream " pipeline construction project is estimated at $ 7 billion.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and Head of the Department for Finance and Economics of Gazprom OJSC, Andrey Kruglov said at a meeting with investors in London.

"Initially, the project was estimated at $ 6 billion. And now we assess its cost at $ 7 billion", Kruglov said.

Gazprom official said that the company also did not exclude the possibility of project financing: "But according to the current reality, construction of "Turkish Stream" will most likely be financed from the budget of Gazprom and in future at the expense of issued special bonds.