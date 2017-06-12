Cost of Azerbaijani exported oil increased by 35%

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the data of customs declarations, 8.073 million tons of crude oil were exported from Azerbaijan in January-May.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, this is 9.5% less than the figure in the same period last year.

The cost of these volumes of oil amounted to 3.230 bln USD, which exceeds last year's figure by 35%.

During the reporting period, crude oil exports accounted for 72.59% of total exports.

Notably, during 5 months of the year the volume of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan amounted to 7.267 bln USD. Of these, 2.817 bln USD accounted for the import operations, 4.450 bln USD - export operations.