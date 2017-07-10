Cooperation between SOCAR and Japanese INPEX continues

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Japanese Ambassador's residence has hosted an event for young engineers of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in cooperation with the training programs in Tokyo and cooperation with INPEX.

Report informs citing SOCAR, Vice-Presidents of the company Khalik Mammadov, Bahram Huseynov and Yashar Latifov, Vice-President of INPEX Akihiko Kurashina and young specialists involved in the programs.

Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katori warmly welcomed guests and underlined the importance of such meetings in further strengthening of Japan-Azerbaijan relations.

SOCAR's Vice-President for Geology and Geophysics Bahram Huseynov spoke about the technical training program for the development of layers for SOCAR young specialists in April-June 2016 in Tokyo, thanked INPEX for supporting the courses. He said that during the training, Japan's rich cultural heritage has been demonstrated and interesting excursions have been organized.

It is planned to organize such trainings for 4 more young specialists of SOCAR in August-October 2017.

SOCAR Vice-Presidents Khalik Mammadov and Yashar Latifov, Vice-President of INPEX Akihiko Kurashina expressed their satisfaction with relations between the two companies, exchanged knowledge and expressed confidence that the cooperation would be sustainable.

At the end, photos were taken.