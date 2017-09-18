Construction of world's largest solar power plant starts

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The world's largest solar power plant will be built in Dubai.

Report informs according to UAE’s publishing house The National, the capacity of the power plant will make up 700 megawatts. The height of the construction to capture reflected solar rays makes up 260 meters.

Consortium of contractors Acwa Power from Saudi Arabia and Shanghai Power from China won the tender for the construction of the power plant. The cost of the construction is estimated at about $3.9 billion.

According to the plans of the authorities of Dubai, the share of alternative energy sources in the total energy system of the emirate is expected to reach 25% by 2030 and become the main source of energy (75%) only in another 20 years.