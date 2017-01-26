Construction of submarine pipelines for TANAP's Dardanelles phase will take two months

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Submarine section of Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) that will deliver the Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and from there to Europe, crossing Dardanelles Strait will be constructed in two months.

Report informs, TANAP Director General Saltuk Düzyol told in his interview to AZERTAC.

According to him, purchase of pipes for main pipeline scheduled to be delivered to construction area by the begging of current year has been finalized. “Purchase of fiber-optic cables to be laid along with pipeline is underway. Delivery of fiber-optic cables to construction are is scheduled to June-August”, TANAP’s general director told.

S.Düzyol told that preparations for installation of equipment to be used in sea crossing part of TANAP have been completed: “Pipes will be laid using of modern dynamic installation technology. Process of laying submarine pipeline and fiber-optic cable line is estimated to take 60 days. Works are underway to arrange necessary preparations and permissions for construction of TANAP’s sea crossing phase”.

Notably, Sapura Kencana was selected as contractor in September for engineering, purchase and construction works for construction of 2x36 inch submarine pipeline and fiber-optic cable line. Start of construction is scheduled to summer of this year.

Notably, TANAP is a pipeline, which will transport the gas, produced within development of second phase of Azerbaijan's 'Shahdeniz' field in the Caspian Sea, to Turkey and then to Europe. TANAP, which is a branch of the Southern Gas Corridor project is being constructed in the territory of Turkey. The pipeline will connect with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Turkey-Greece border.

On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP has been held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian presidents. Initial capacity of the pipeline, which is planned to be put into operation in 2018, will be 16 billion cubic meters per year. About 6 billion cubic meters of this gas will be transported to Turkey, the remaining to Europe. The TANAP pipeline will have two starting point in Eskisehir, Turkey and in Thrace. The sale of gas in Turkey will be carried out by BOTAS company. The total length of the pipeline is 1 850 km. 19 km section of the pipeline will pass through the Sea of Marmara.

The main shareholders of TANAP are SOCAR (58%), BOTAŞ (30%) and BP (12%).