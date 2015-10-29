 Top
    Construction of TAP in Albania to begin next year

    According to executive director Ian Bradshaw, construction of TAP goes according to plan

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of Albanian part of the Trans-Adriatic Project (TAP) in Albania will start in 2016. Report informs, the executive director of TAP, Ian Bradshaw told reporters today.

    According to executive director Ian Bradshaw, all work on the construction of TAP goes according to plan: "The next year will begin the settlement of issues relating to land for the construction of TAP in Albania. As already mentioned, in years 2017-2018 will be extended the work to strengthen the coastal areas".

