Construction of TAP compressor stations to complete in 4Q of this year

The consortium of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) envisaging transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe intends to complete construction of compressor stations in the fourth quarter of 2019, the consortium said on its Twitter page, Report informs.

Our teams continue to work towards overall construction completion scheduled for 4Q 2019. The Kipoi CS Greece now connected to the electrical utility provider. In Fier, Albania construction works are substantially complete," the consortium said.

Notably, at the initial stage, the TAP pipeline which is part of the Southern gas corridor project is to supply 10 bn cubic meters of gas extracted as part of Shahdeniz-2 to Europe annually. In the territory of Kipoi at the Turkish-Greek border, the pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TANAP) and will pass via Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea shelf to Southern Italy.

Shahdeniz consortium on June 28, 2013, officially announced the selection of the TAP pipeline. The pipeline extends to 878 km with 550 km passing via Greece, 215 km via Albania, 105 km via the Adriatic Sea self, 8 km through Southern Italy. The pipeline peak will be in Albanian mountains (1,800 m) and the lowest point on the sea shelf (-820 m).

The groundbreaking ceremony for TAP was held on May 17, 2016, in the Greek Thessaloniki. The first supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Europe were planned in early 2020.