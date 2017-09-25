Construction of TANAP section beneath the Marmara Sea starts

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) section through the Marmara Sea has started.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, 153-meters long special ship was also involved from Panama for laying pipes at the seabed.

The ship named Sapurakencana 1200 with a weight of 32,504 tons has already begun laying onshore pipes in the territory of Kemer village of Biga settlement, Çanakkale.

Thus, the first combination of TANAP underwater and surface parts has begun. The pipeline will stretch 19 km beneath the Sea of Marmara and end in Tekirdağ.

Notably, TANAP is a pipeline, which will transport the gas produced by development of second phase of Azerbaijan's 'Shah Deniz' field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and then to Europe. TANAP, which is the branch of the Southern Gas Corridor project, is being constructed in the territory of Turkey. The pipeline will connect to Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Turkey-Greece border.

On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP was held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Presidents. Initial capacity of the pipeline, which is planned to be put into operation in 2018, will be 16 billion cum/year. About 6 billion cum of this gas will be delivered to Turkey, the remaining to Europe. The TANAP pipeline will have two starting points in Turkish provinces Eskişehir and Thrace. The sale of gas in Turkey will be carried out by BOTAS. The total length of the pipeline is 1 850 km. 19 km section of the pipeline will pass through the Sea of Marmara.