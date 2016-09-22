Construction of "Shah Deniz-2" platform topsides completed by 93%

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Construction works on topsides of "Shah Deniz-2" platform are on schedule and they are planned to be installed on the sea i summer of 2017.

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and the company’s senior officials were informed during the inspection of construction sites of BP-Azerbaijan.

BP Vice President on "Shah Deniz-2" Yuan Drumond said that to date the construction of two topsides have completed by 93%: "Construction works on a technological platform deck and residential units completed by 98%, mining and riser platform by 91 %. Fifty residential units have already been installed on the technological platform. Work progress allowed to get ahead of schedule by 3 months and to start a test operation of two topsides in March 2016. The test operation is completed by about 40%."

According to him, the first time of a test operation have been applied an experience of local technical staff: "In addition, works on industrial design were also made timely and efficiently by local contractor. ATA (Amec-Tekfen-Azfen) attracted for topsides construction approximately 5200 people, 88% of them are highly skilled local staff."

He also stressed that all works are carried out within the budget.

Notably, for the first time 100% of construction works on "Shah Deniz-2" platform are carried out in Azerbaijan. ATA Consortium carries out construction of two topsides at Azfen construction and installation site in Bibiheybat.