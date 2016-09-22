 Top
    Close photo mode

    Construction of "Shah Deniz-2" platform topsides completed by 93%

    BP-Azerbaijan organized an inspection of construction sites

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Construction works on topsides of "Shah Deniz-2" platform are on schedule and they are planned to be installed on the sea i summer of 2017.

    Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and the company’s senior officials were informed during the inspection of construction sites of BP-Azerbaijan.

    BP Vice President on "Shah Deniz-2" Yuan Drumond said that to date the construction of two topsides have completed by 93%: "Construction works on a technological platform deck and residential units completed by 98%, mining and riser platform by 91 %. Fifty residential units have already been installed on the technological platform. Work progress allowed to get ahead of schedule by 3 months and to start a test operation of two topsides in March 2016. The test operation is completed by about 40%."

    According to him, the first time of a test operation have been applied an experience of local technical staff: "In addition, works on industrial design were also made timely and efficiently by local contractor. ATA (Amec-Tekfen-Azfen) attracted for topsides construction approximately 5200 people, 88% of them are highly skilled local staff."

    He also stressed that all works are carried out within the budget.

    Notably, for the first time 100% of construction works on "Shah Deniz-2" platform are carried out in Azerbaijan. ATA Consortium carries out construction of two topsides at Azfen construction and installation site in Bibiheybat.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi