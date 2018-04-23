Construction of new bitumen plant at Baku Oil Refinery ends in September

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of a new bitumen plant within the framework of modernization and reconstruction of Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery (BNEZ) will be completed in September.

Report informs, Advisor to Vice President on strategic development at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Teymur Aliyev said.

According to him, the work on construction of the bitumen plant was fulfilled by 76%: "The facility will be commissioned in the third quarter of 2018. Detailed design and procurement work of the new bitumen plant has been completed. Construction of the bitumen plant will be completed in September," he added.

Notably, annual production capacity of the new bitumen plant will be 400,000 tons and high quality road bitumen "EN 40/60" will be produced in the facility. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new bitumen production facility was held on September 19, 2016, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Construction of a new bitumen production plant will be the first stage of the reconstruction of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery.