Management Board of Petkim Holding changes

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Composition of the Management Board of Petkim Holding, mainly owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has been changed.

Report informs, the company's statement on Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu - KAP) declares that member of the Petkim Holding Management Board Kenan Yavuz has resigned.

Ertuğrul Altın was substituted to the post of K.Yavuz.

It was noted that according to Article 363 of the Turkish Commercial Code and Article 11 of Main Company Agreement, E. Altın's membership will be presented to the Petkim general meeting for adoption.