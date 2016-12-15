Collapse not affected production in OGPD named after N.Narimanov

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Collapse at the right and left parts of the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov today about at 05:00 am didn’t affect the output.

Report informs, First Deputy Director Balamirza Agharahimov said at the staff created today over the accident at the “Azneft” Production Union.

He told that there were no production unit, equipment or pipe in the area of incident.

Notably, on December 15 at about 05:00 am, high wind with the speed 41 meter/second over surface of Caspian Sea destroyed 150-meter pier at the right and left parts of the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov.

According to information, collapsed part of the pier destroyed adjacent platform area and residential box. 10 employees were lost in the sea. Dead body of one oilman pulled out of the sea.

Search-rescue works continue.