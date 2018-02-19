Citibank: Oil prices to hit $ 100

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ In the second half of 2018, the oil price will fall sharply against the backdrop of increasing oil production in the United States.

Report informs, the Citibank Group has forecasted.

According to the US bank forecast, the decline in oil prices will continue until the first quarter of 2019, and Brent oil price will drop below $ 50 a barrel.

But then it is expected that prices will increase up to $ 90-100/barrel, taking into account the expectations of geopolitical tension in the Middle East.