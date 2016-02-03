 Top
    Christine Lagarde: Oil prices have deprived me of sleep

    Nigeria, Azerbaijan and Venezuela faced a similar problem

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the International Monetary Fund said "quite a few countries" are keeping her awake lately, but at the top of the list are low-income nations that rely heavily on exporting oil. Report informs referring to IMF.

    "I think of a country like Nigeria, for instance, where 90% of its exports and 60% of its revenue are generated by oil or oil-related revenues," Lagarde said Sunday in an interview on the sidelines of the Albright Institute at Wellesley College. "That's a country that is facing...a real hardship."

    Translation: Loans and bailouts for oil countries are likely coming.

    Several countries are running out of money because of cheap oil.

