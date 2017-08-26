Chinese government grants $3 mln to Azerbaijan for alternative energy

Gobustan. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Chinese government has allocated Azerbaijan the grant in amount of nearly $ 3 mln.

Report informs, Jamil Malikov, Deputy Director of ABOEMDA (The State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources) told reporters.

According to him, approximately 300 special equipment will be purchased for those funds: “According to agreement we reached within the framework of the technical assistance, Chinese government will provide equipment for installing alternative energy stations in private houses. We hope that early next year, we will get them."

J. Malikov noted that the equipment will be utilized within the framework of the “One House, One Station” project.