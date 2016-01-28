​China Power Corporation's delegation visited Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ The world's largest engineering and design company China Power Corporation's delegation has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed by the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy (ABOEM), the delegation's visit aimed at cooperation in the field of alternative and renewable energy sources.

The chairman of the State Agency Akim Badalov stressed close cooperation between the two countries, as well as with Chinese companies for the development of alternative and renewable energy investment in the field they praised the initiative in.

During the visit, the China Power's delegation met with Azalternativenerji LLC, founded by the State Agency, on their activities plan for the future. The meeting was also attended by guests of Azguntex solar panels factory, Gobustan Experimental Range, Pirallahi solar power plant.