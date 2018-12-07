Chevron to reach $20 billion in capital expenditures next year

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Chevron is planning to reach $20 billion in capital expenditures in 2019.

Report informs citing the company that the investment plan for the current year is $18.3 billion.

Investments geological exploration and production sector will be $17.3 billion. This figure was $15.8 billion for 2018. Of this, $7.6 billion will be directed to the US-based projects.

The company is planning to invest $2.5 billion in processing area around the world, and $200 million in other fields.

Chevron will also invest $3.6 billion in projects in Permian basin, while this figure was $3.3 in 2018. The company will direct $1.6 billion in other schist projects.