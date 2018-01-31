Chevron and Total discover oil field in Gulf of Mexico

© Report

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ United States' Chevron and the French Total have discovered oil reserves at the Ballymore prospect in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Report informs referring to the Chevron.

Ballymore is located in the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico, approximately three miles from Chevron’s Blind Faith platform, in water depth of 6,536 feet.

Chevron is the operator with a 60 percent working interest in the Ballymore prospect, Total with a 40 percent.