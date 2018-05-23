Charter capital of Energy Regulatory Agency increased sharply

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Charter capital of the Energy Regulatory Agency, established under the Ministry of Energy, has been sharply increased.

Report informs, it is stated in the decree of the President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the charter of “Energy Regulating Agency”.

According to the decree, the authorized fund of the Agency has been raised from 1,000 AZN to 7,914,367.3 AZN.

Notably, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree December 22 establishing the Agency for Regulation of Energy Issues under Energy Ministry.

According to the decree, the Agency is created with the status of public-type legal entity.

The decree also affirms the Charter of the Agency for Regulation of Energy Issues.