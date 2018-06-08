Chargé d'affaires: US welcomes opening of TANAP

© Report

Baku. 8 June . REPORT.AZ/ The United States of America is welcoming the opening of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP).

Report informs, Chargé d'Affaires of US to Azerbaijan, William Gil, told the journalists.

He noted that the United States of America had supported the project from the beginning.

"This support was also shown during the opening ceremony of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is part of TANAP. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev particularly noted the strong support of the United States and international financial funds for the project," he said.

Notably, the opening of TANAP will be held on June 12 in Turkey.