CEO: 'EITI next meeting will discuss restoration of Azerbaijan's status'

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) will hold its next meeting in October this year'.

Report informs, Chief Executing Officer of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) Shahmar Movsumov told reporters.

'I suppose that restoration of Azerbaijan's status will be discussed at that meeting, he said.

Sh.Movsumov also said that report of the assessment mission will be announced in early August: 'The EITI assessment mission was in Baku on July 4-8. The group's report is expected to be announced in the coming month'.