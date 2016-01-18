​CEO of Nobel Oil Services: We are trying to optimize our expenses

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We have great plans on Romania. We want to grow in their market. We are planning to open 90 filling stations over next 3-4 years. This was stated by the CEO of Nobel Oil Services (UK) Ltd Michael Wring in his interview to Report.

Mr. Wring pointed out that the company intended to gradually increase the amount of their oil products on Romania's market every year: We are planning to build 20-25 filling stations every year, what in turn will create 1,000 workplaces in Romania.

He also stressed that, drilling, enhanced oil recovery, maintenance and operations, supplies and procurement, EPC, crude oil and fuels trading, and retailare mostly rendered in Azerbaijan.

"We have well-established partners in the field of maintenance. In this area, we are working with Azneft Production Union. We have taken part in offshore installation of turbines, turbo generators and gas compressors. Currently, we are the company which provides service and maintenance to the most of offshore gas turbines."

He also spoke about activities performed in the field of drilling, stating that work in this direction was rapidly developed. Mr. Wring noted that they had recently purchased 3 new drilling rigs.

According to him, two drilling rigs were acquired from Italy and the third one from Germany: "One of them is now being operated. The other one will be sent to the drilling soon. The third unit will be brought to Azerbaijan in the near future. All these machines had been purchased for carrying out drilling operations."

Speaking on the impact of an oil prices' fall in the world market, he said that the price fall had a certain effect on the company's revenues. "Our partnering companies are reconsidering their expenses. We also initiated cost-cutting trying to optimize expenses. Thus, we have commenced to implement some changes."