Caspian Oil&Gas-2016 international exhibition starts in Baku

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ 23rd International Caspian Oil&Gas (Caspian Oil&Gas-2016) and 6th Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy (Caspian Power-2016) exhibition kicked off in Baku.

Report informs, exhibitions will last until June 4.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is attending the opening ceremony.

240 companies from 30 countries participate in this year's Caspian Oil&Gas exhibition.Belgium, China, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and other countries attend the exhibition this year. Italy and Germany hold national stands. Newcomers include in Caspian Oil&Gas participants every year. These year they are from the UK, Portugal, Romania, the USA and elsewhere.

Sponsor is SOCAR, the Gold Sponsors are BP and Petronas, and the Silver Sponsor is Bos Shelf. Among other sponsors are Azeri M-I Drilling, Caspian Marine Services, Caspian Drilling Company, Global Energy, GMS, AZFEN J.V., Hydromashservice, RussNeft, SOCAR Polymer, Tekfen Construction.

Caspian Power-2016 exhibition is being held on the same platform with Caspian oil and gas, oil refinery and petrochemicals (Caspian Oil&Gas) international exhibition-conference.

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Agency of Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources show support for Caspian Power exhibition.

Belarus, China, Poland and other countries' leading supplier companies of energy technologies are among the exhibitors. The exhibition is attended by 30 companies from 6 countries.

In the framework of the exhibition, automated systems for maintaining records of power supply for both technical and commercial purposes, LED lights, solar panels, LED indicators, lighting systems, various cable and wire products, switching and distribution devices, as well as modern energy saving equipment, transformers, insulators, switches and other products are presented.

Notably, traditional international Caspian Oil & Gas conference will be held on June 2-3.

The exhibitions and conference are organized by Iteca Caspian and its partner ITE Group.