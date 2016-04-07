‘Caspian Energy Award’ international prize to be presented to President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the official opening of the 4th international Caspian Energy Forum – 2016, to be hosted in Baku on November 30, 2016, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) Ilham Aliyev will be presented an international prize ‘Caspian Energy Award’ in the “Reformer of the Year” nomination, Report informs, First Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) Telman Aliyev said.

The ‘Caspian Energy Award’ international prize is presented according to the results of the internet poll, which is held in 50 countries around the globe. The prize is awarded to the readers of Caspian Energy journal - political figures, government officials, heads of diplomatic missions, government-owned and private companies for their contribution to the economic development of the countries across the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions. The ‘Caspian Energy Award’ international prize is held under support of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian Energy International Media Group.

According to Telman Aliyev, the international forum hosted by Caspian Energy International Media Group will welcome the delegates of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club). The event will be attended by heads of government agencies, ministries, committees and departments of Azerbaijan and the countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, representatives of the diplomatic and international missions accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as executives of major international companies.

The first part of the event will host the Caspian Energy Forum, which is to focus on aspects of energy integration of the countries across the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions into the international energy markets. The key role of Azerbaijan in energy, transport and infrastructure projects, the growing sector of gas upstream, the Southern Corridor projects and the resource potential of the Caspian will be the focus of attention of speakers, delegates and forum attendees.

The second part of the forum will host the Caspian Business Forum dedicated to the development of the non-oil sector. The issues to be discussed during the Caspian Business Forum will include a deployment of innovations in financial, banking, insurance, leasing, telecommunications, tourism, transport, construction and other sectors of the non-oil industry, doing business and establishing a business-government dialogue.

The event agenda envisages additional opportunities for attendees to work and communicate during coffeebreaks, a business lunch.