    Carlo Malacarne: Snam still interested in TAP

    President of Snam: So far, however, none of the shareholders do not intend to sell its stake

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ "None of the shareholders participating in the project of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) does not intend to sell its stake."

    Report informs, President of Italian company Snam, Carlo Malacarne said.

    According to K.Malakarne, the company led by him intends to buy a stake in TAP: "Despite the fact that Snam still interested in TAP, yet none of the shareholders intend to sell its stake."

    President of Snam in an interview with Reuters said that the company intends to acquire 20% stake in TAP and willing to pay about 400 mln euros for it.

