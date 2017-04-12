Carlo Calenda: TAP will meet 13% of Italian gas demand

© Report.az

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will meet 13% of Italian gas demand in the initial phase.

Report informs, Italian Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda said.

The minister stressed importance of the TAP project for Italy's energy security. He also added that TAP is important in terms of energy sources diversification.

Notably, on September 19, 2013, 25-year gas sales agreements were signed with 9 companies, to become European buyers of "Shah Deniz" gas. About 1 bln cubic meters of a total of 10 bln cum to be transported to Europe in the initial stage, will be delivered to the buyers each, intending to supply Bulgaria and Greece and the remaining to the buyers, who intend to supply Italy and adjacent market centers.

TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially transport the gas produced within "Shah Deniz 2" project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy.