​Carbamide Plant to start operating in full capacity next year

SOCAR Carbamide Plant will start operating in full capacity next year, director of the Plant Khayal Jafarov told journalists.

According to him, there are no problems related to raw materials: "1.5 million cubic meters of gas are purchased daily. 1,800-2,000 tonnes of products per day are manufactured."

Jafarov noted that the product to be sent to Batumi has already started to be shipped. Azerbaijan’s carbamide is mainly exported to Turkey and Ukraine.

The director said 600-650,000 tonnes of carbamide are planned to be produced next year: "Of this, 550,000 tonnes will be exported."