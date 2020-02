© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/306958121d9ce4a809e60006b225b8d2/3b7a5f8f-6bd3-4683-b6a7-55f6d75df4f8_292.jpg

The Carbamine Plant will be managed by SOCAR starting on June 20, Director of the Plant Khayal Jafarov told journalists, Report informs.

According to him, the production at the plant has been suspended since early June due to handover works with Korean Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd. Company: "The handover works are expected to be completed on June 20. After that the plant will be managed by SOCAR’s engineers and employees."