Capital expenditures on Shahdeniz field declined twofold in 2018

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, Shah Deniz spent more than $578 million in operating expenditure and more than $1.44 billion in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.
Compared to a year earlier, the operating expenditures rose by $127 million or 28.16%, while capital expenditures declined by $1.44 billion or twofold.
Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), TPAO (19.0 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10.0 per cent) and NICO (10.0 per cent).
Aqşin RafiqoğluNews Author