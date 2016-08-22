Capital expenditures on BTC pipeline increased by 73%

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ During the first half of 2016, BTC spent approximately $61 million in operating expenditure and $26 million in capital expenditure.

Report referring to the report of BP-Azerbaijan,operating expenses decreased by 16%, capital expenditures increased by 73% compared with the corresponding period last year

Since the 1,768km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 it has carried a total of about 2.49 billion barrels (around 332 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 3,278 tankers and sent to world markets.

In the first half of 2016, BTC exported around 130 million barrels (about 17.3 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 166 tankers at Ceyhan.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30,1%), AzBTC (25,00%), Chevron (8,90%), Statoil (8,71%), TPAO (6,53%), ENİ (5,00%), Total (5,00%), Itochu (3,40%), Inpex (2,50%), CIECO (2,50%) и ONGC (BTC) Ltd. (2,36%).